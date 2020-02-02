Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Raises Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,398,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,724,889. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.