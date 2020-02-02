Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.8% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP traded down $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.39. 3,303,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.02 and a 200 day moving average of $166.98. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $138.13 and a 12-month high of $179.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.70.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.