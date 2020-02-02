Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 10,931 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,931 shares during the period. SYSCO comprises 2.8% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned approximately 0.06% of SYSCO worth $24,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 73,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $651,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 73,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,723,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,509. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.58. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $62.46 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $2,328,287.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,028 shares of company stock worth $13,690,242 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.13.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.