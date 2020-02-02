Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 147 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $21.61 on Friday, reaching $1,434.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,997. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,402.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,275.81. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,503.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $989.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,890. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

