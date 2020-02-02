Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 1,790 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Varian Medical Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned approximately 0.10% of Varian Medical Systems worth $13,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 440,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Shares of VAR stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.57. The company had a trading volume of 777,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,812. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.92 and a 12 month high of $150.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.01 and its 200 day moving average is $126.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $59,529.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,553,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $636,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,200 shares of company stock worth $2,525,045 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

