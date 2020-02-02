Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 3,905 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,935 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.9% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 5,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 212,283 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $18,439,000 after buying an additional 52,917 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,914,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,933. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $71.14 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $154.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.