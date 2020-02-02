Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 4,005 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,337,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,599,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,013,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,036,000 after purchasing an additional 36,305 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,973,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,360,000 after purchasing an additional 126,468 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,948,000 after purchasing an additional 205,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,433,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,444,000 after purchasing an additional 168,480 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Evergy stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,812,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,614. Evergy has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.23.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $323,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,583.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

