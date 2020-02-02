Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 479 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 1.5% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned approximately 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $13,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,434,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.14.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total transaction of $917,171.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $163,152.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDXX stock traded down $12.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.01. 910,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,193. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 0.72. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.74 and a 52-week high of $294.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

