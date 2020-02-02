Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 867 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 7,364 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total value of $2,492,861.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total transaction of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,543 shares of company stock worth $43,085,050. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen set a $349.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.11.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

