Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Trims Stock Holdings in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its stake in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 3.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 0.7% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NESTLE S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NSRGY traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $110.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,286. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $341.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. NESTLE S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87.

NESTLE S A/S Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

