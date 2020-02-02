Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $28.23.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

