Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Maxim Capital Management LLC

Maxim Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,103 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 2.2% of Maxim Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Maxim Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,645,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,017. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

