Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Position Trimmed by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,130,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,233,000 after buying an additional 49,322 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,401,000 after buying an additional 56,210 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 540,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,061,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 466,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,908,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 417,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,838,000 after buying an additional 196,289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $41.68 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $43.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.54.

