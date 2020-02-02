Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,876 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 2.7% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of FNDA opened at $38.56 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46.

