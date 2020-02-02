Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Raised by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.3% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.42.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

