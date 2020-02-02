Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 2.7% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.78 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

