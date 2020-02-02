Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 13.1% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after buying an additional 41,742 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.63.

