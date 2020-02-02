Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,742 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $18,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 604.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,737,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,895 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,168,000 after purchasing an additional 300,894 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 164,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,535,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,983,000 after purchasing an additional 156,571 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.50 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $54.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.63.

