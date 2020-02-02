Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,020 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 83,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 984.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 68,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 62,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.50. The stock had a trading volume of 469,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,186. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $98.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.