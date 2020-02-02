Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 5.5% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 75.1% during the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $52.26 and a one year high of $61.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.67.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

