Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 4.2% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $76.81 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $64.45 and a one year high of $79.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.26.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

