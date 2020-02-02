Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 9.3% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,019,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,409,000 after buying an additional 41,469 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 372,749 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 398,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 392,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.18. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

