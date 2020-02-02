Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s rating score has improved by 50% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $48.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.76 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Schweitzer-Mauduit International an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWM. Sidoti began coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 37,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,029,000 after purchasing an additional 48,997 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 106,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWM opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.59. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.40 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

See Also: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.