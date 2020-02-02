Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,356,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,158 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 4.39% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $56,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,029,000 after buying an additional 48,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 106,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,974,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

