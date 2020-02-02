SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCPL. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a report on Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SciPlay will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

