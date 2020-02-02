Scorum Coins Price Down 14.8% This Week (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Scorum Coins has a total market capitalization of $209,617.00 and $23,398.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorum Coins coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. During the last week, Scorum Coins has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.02 or 0.02971156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00198371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00130249 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en.

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

