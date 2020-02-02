Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMG. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $238,214.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,037 shares of company stock worth $2,403,287. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $122.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52 week low of $71.15 and a 52 week high of $122.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

