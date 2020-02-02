Scry.info Hits One Day Volume of $365,887.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $365,887.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info token can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and LBank. During the last week, Scry.info has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scry.info alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.02 or 0.02971156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00198371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00130249 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info’s genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info.

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.