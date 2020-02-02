Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBCF. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,096,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 508.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 201,441 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

