Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

STX has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Seagate Technology stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,898,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average is $54.80. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholls Stuart 6,724,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. Also, EVP James J. Murphy sold 123,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $7,137,068.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,287.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 495,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,991,296. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

