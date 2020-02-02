Selfkey Market Capitalization Tops $4.98 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, RightBTC, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.70 or 0.05915698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024905 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00126982 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034745 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010628 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,960,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Tidex, RightBTC, ABCC, Binance, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.