SelfSell Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One SelfSell coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. In the last seven days, SelfSell has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $141,907.00 and approximately $12,206.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00045104 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

