Semux (SEM) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Semux has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $18,337.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045364 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00018459 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011219 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003223 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000666 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000141 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.