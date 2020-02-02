Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, CoinBene, IDEX and COSS. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $319,748.00 and approximately $2,573.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $281.72 or 0.02976905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00197676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00130373 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain’s genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain.

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, COSS and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

