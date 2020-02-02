Sentinel Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Sentinel has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $36,087.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

