Sentivate 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $92,952.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $92,952.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,266,843,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com.

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

