Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.78. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $8.39.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 3,656.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 35.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

