ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,483 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 11,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $5,491,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOW traded down $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $338.23. 2,401,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.30. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $209.99 and a 1 year high of $343.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total transaction of $38,141.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,636.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from to in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

