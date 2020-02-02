Sessia Trading Down 37.7% Over Last Week (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Sessia token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and BitForex. During the last week, Sessia has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $744,165.00 and $3.47 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $564.04 or 0.06009204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024731 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00126853 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035097 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Sessia

KICKS is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,978,858 tokens. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com.

Sessia Token Trading

Sessia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

