SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 30,489 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,489 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.28% of Core-Mark worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CORE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 18.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 5.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CORE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

