SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 51,207 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 1,242.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,207 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Energizer worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Energizer by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth $211,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 4,626.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 563,856 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Energizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

Energizer stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $53.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.79 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.