SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 72,388 Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 489.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,388 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.33% of Apogee Enterprises worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth $11,984,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 219,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 57,325 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 739.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 108,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,483,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on APOG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

APOG opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $843.49 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average is $37.23. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In other news, SVP Brent C. Jewell bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

