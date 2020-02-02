SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 7,353 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $1,038,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Roku by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after buying an additional 23,014 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.28.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $120.95 on Friday. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $40,979.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,979.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,081 shares of company stock worth $33,753,344. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.