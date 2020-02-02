SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 86,261 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 290.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,261 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,483,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,331,000 after purchasing an additional 924,059 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 20.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 180,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.24.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $73,972.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 118.85, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.85 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.04%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

