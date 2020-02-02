SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 47,751 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,751 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,634,000 after buying an additional 224,674 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,250,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,799,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,923,000 after buying an additional 120,222 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,380,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,253,000 after buying an additional 56,127 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,499,000 after buying an additional 391,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $71.95 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $75.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average is $67.60.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.