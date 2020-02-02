SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,528 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOMO. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Momo by 3.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Momo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in shares of Momo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 37,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. Momo Inc has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $622.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.62 million. Momo had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

