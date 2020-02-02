SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,249 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,482 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of Banco Macro worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Banco Macro by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,075,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Banco Macro by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Banco Macro by 283.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after buying an additional 120,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

BMA stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Banco Macro SA ADR has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $490.69 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 24.72%. Equities analysts predict that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMA. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Itau BBA Securities restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.