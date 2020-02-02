SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 1,590.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Boston Beer worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Boston Beer by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 14.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 43.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAM. Macquarie set a $460.00 price objective on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Beer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $394.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.52.

In other news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,436 shares of company stock worth $27,215,853. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $356.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1 year low of $242.47 and a 1 year high of $444.64.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

