SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,601 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Horace Mann Educators worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 76.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 587,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 255,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 92,672 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 65,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 338.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 63,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,473,000 after acquiring an additional 57,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

HMN stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Allan Robinson sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $475,931.36. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $156,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,152 shares of company stock valued at $940,696 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

