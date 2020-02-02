SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 189.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,692 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.26% of Continental Building Products worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 129.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the third quarter worth about $123,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Building Products news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $377,958.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,796.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $327,443.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,475.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,557. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBPX opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.36. Continental Building Products Inc has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.16 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Continental Building Products Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Building Products to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

